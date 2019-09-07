Firearm discharged in neighbourhood dispute, according to Kingston police

Kingston police arrived at 312 Conacher Drive Saturday afternoon, shortly after receiving a call from a neighbour who reported a gunshot going off.

The neighbour reportedly heard a dispute going on outside one of the townhomes.

While Kingston police closed off a large section of the neighbourhood, the OPP and K9 units searched the area for evidence.

According to Const. Ash Gutheinz, a firearm was allegedly discharged by a man who was involved in the dispute.

According to police, the male suspect pointed a gun in the air and discharged it, then fled the scene. He still remains at large.

It has not yet been confirmed if the firearm was left at the scene or if it was taken with the suspect.

There have been no charges laid as of yet.

