September 7, 2019 6:55 pm

Kelowna UFC fighter Sarah Moras wins by TKO in Abu Dhabi

By The Canadian Press

Sarah Moras of Kelowna, seen here celebrating a win at UFC 215 in Edmonton in 2017, defeated American Liana Jojua at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Canadian bantamweight Sarah Moras snapped a three-fight losing streak with a win over Georgia’s Liana Jojua on the undercard of UFC 242 on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who now makes her home in Las Vegas, stopped the UFC newcomer by TKO at 2:26 of the third round.

The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi.

“It feels so good to be the first female to win a UFC fight in Abu Dhabi. It’s amazing,” said Moras (6-5-0). “It means the world to me and I hope it means the world to the people here. I hope more people can get into the sport and it opens their eyes.”

Moras, whose MMA career has been interrupted by injury, raised her UFC record to 3-4-0. It was a timely win, coming in the last fight of her UFC contract.

“I hope UFC still likes me as I’ve still got a lot more to show,” she said.

Jojua (7-3-0) had her five-fight win streak snapped. All three judges awarded the first two rounds to Moras, who took it out of their hands with the stoppage.

Saturday’s main event pitted lightweight title-holder Khabib Nurmagomedov against interim champion Dustin Poirier.

French-born welterweight Nordine Taleb (15-7-0), who trains in Montreal, lost by first-round TKO to Russian Muslim Salikhov (15-2-0).

