One woman dead, ten injured after serious Hwy. 401 crash

Ontario Provincial Police say an 86-year-old female has died and multiple people have been injured after a multi-car collision in North York on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics originally transported the woman to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Highway 401 and Leslie Street a little before 4:30 p.m.

OPP said paramedics assessed and transported ten other patients, including three children, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police have indefinitely closed the westbound express lanes at Warden Avenue and the Highway 404 southbound ramp to the Highway 404 westbound express lanes.

