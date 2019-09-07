Speed a factor in fatal North York motorcycle crash, police say

Toronto police say a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North York early Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Underhill Drive and Lawrence Avenue at 12:20 a.m. for reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News authorities found a 20-year-old male motorcyclist who had suffered significant head injuries after he collided with another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene, police said.

People who attended the scene recognized the victim and called his father, who later came to the area and had to be treated by paramedics for shock, the spokesperson said.

Investigators allege the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Lawrence Avenue at a high rate of speed when he collided with a vehicle that was turning in the intersection.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the crash, but believe speed was likely the cause.

