Body of missing pilot found in Estrie, Quebec after plane discovered

The Cessna 172 plane that went missing on Wednesday night has been found near the Racine sector in Estrie, Quebec, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The body of a young woman in her 20s was found at around 2:00 p.m.

She was declared dead on site.

The small plane left Mirabel airport in the Laurentians for the Sherbrooke airport on Wednesday.

The plane, owned by Cargair Flight Training School, disappeared from the radar about 37 kilometres northwest of Sherbrooke.

Aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces Base in Trenton, Ont., were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday night in attempt to locate the plane.

Air search and rescue in Quebec and a helicopter from the Sûreté du Québec had also been deployed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) and SQ major crime investigators will be investigating the case.

— With files from Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press

