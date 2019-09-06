Search resumes for missing aircraft in Quebec

The search has resumed Friday morning in the Eastern Townships to find a Cessna 172 aircraft that has been missing since late Wednesday night.

The Cargair company’s small plane left the Mirabel airport in the Laurentians for the Sherbrooke airport with only one person on board. It disappeared from the radar about 37 kilometres northwest of Sherbrooke.

A Hercules aircraft and a Griffon helicopter from the Canadian Armed Forces Base in Trenton, Ont., were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday night.

Another Griffon helicopter from the Bagotville base in Saguenay has also joined the search.

Air search and rescue in Quebec and a helicopter from the Sûreté du Québec have also been deployed.

Search-and-rescue teams are also on the ground.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise