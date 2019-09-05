Canada
September 5, 2019 11:59 am

Canadian Armed Forces search for missing Cessna 172 in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

A search-and-rescue operation is underway by the Canadian Armed Forces in Quebec.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
A A

The Canadian Armed Forces have deployed a plane and helicopter to find a Cessna 172 aircraft that was reported missing late Wednesday night in Quebec.

The aircraft left the airport in Mirabel for the Sherbrooke airport on Wednesday evening, according to a statement sent by National Defence.

READ MORE: RCMP end search for downed float plane, victims in remote N.L. lake

It disappeared from the radar about 37 kilometres northwest of Sherbrooke.

A Hercules plane and a Griffon helicopter were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A search and rescue team from Quebec and a Sûreté du Québec helicopter have also joined the search.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Armed Forces
Cessna 172 aircraft
Estrie
Mirabel
MIrabel Airport
National Defence
Quebec
Quebec aircraft missing
Quebec cessna misisng
Search and Rescue
Sherbrooke

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.