Canadian Armed Forces search for missing Cessna 172 in Quebec

The Canadian Armed Forces have deployed a plane and helicopter to find a Cessna 172 aircraft that was reported missing late Wednesday night in Quebec.

The aircraft left the airport in Mirabel for the Sherbrooke airport on Wednesday evening, according to a statement sent by National Defence.

It disappeared from the radar about 37 kilometres northwest of Sherbrooke.

A Hercules plane and a Griffon helicopter were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A search and rescue team from Quebec and a Sûreté du Québec helicopter have also joined the search.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise