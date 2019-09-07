Casino Regina employees reach tentative agreement after possible job action

Employees at Casino Regina have reached a tentative agreement with Casino Regina, following threats of job action in July.

That’s according to Thomas Linner, a spokesperson for Casino Regina employee’s bargaining team, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

The tentative agreement was reached by PSAC (PSAC Local 40005) and the employer.

PSAC members are unanimously recommending acceptance of the deal.

Details of the agreement will be shared after a ratification vote in early October, according to Linner.

Employees threatened the job action to seek better shift premiums, wage increases and improved policies involving work absences.

“Workers at the Casino Regina deserve to be treated with respect,” said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president for the PSAC Prairie Region in July.

“SGC has tabled an offer which does not even keep up with inflation, which would in effect mean a pay cut for these workers who are already among the lowest-paid employees in the Crown sector.

“That’s not acceptable.”

SaskGaming and PSAC met in July with assistance from a conciliator, but were unable to reach agreement.

The last contract ended on Dec. 31, 2016. Negotiations have been ongoing since 2017.

