Casino Regina staff ready to walk after voting in favour of a strike

Casino Regina employees are ready to walk off the job on July 26.

Unable to negotiate a new contract with the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SGC), Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members are in legal strike position come midnight on Friday.

PSAC says the decision for a strike mandate was “overwhelming.”

“Workers at the Casino Regina deserve to be treated with respect,” said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president for the PSAC Prairie Region.

“SGC has tabled an offer which does not even keep up with inflation, which would in effect mean a pay cut for these workers who are already among the lowest-paid employees in the Crown sector. That’s not acceptable.”

Employees are seeking changes including better shift premiums, wage increases and improved policies involving work absences.

The province is hopeful the sides can come to a resolution.

“SaskGaming remains committed to the bargaining process with PSAC and are confident a fair and reasonable deal can be found at the bargaining table. As part of our commitment to bargaining in good faith, the corporation will not comment on details of the bargaining process,” SGC said in a release.

The two parties met in July with the assistance of a conciliator but were unable to reach an agreement.

“Our preference is to negotiate an agreement at the bargaining table without strike action,” Hladun said.

“But our members are prepared to do what is necessary to secure a fair contract that respects the work they do and the valuable contribution profits from the casino make to the province as a whole.”

The last contract ended on Dec. 31, 2016. Negotiations have been ongoing since 2017.