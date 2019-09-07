‘He freakin’ came!’: Tom Hanks stops by Toronto coffee shop after social media campaign

For the second year in a row, a coffee shop in Toronto’s east end has attracted a big-name celebrity during TIFF.

Grinder Coffee near Jones Avenue and Gerrard Street East is not exactly near all of the TIFF excitement in the downtown core, but that hasn’t stopped stars from making the trip to visit.

Last year, the shop started a social media campaign to get Canadian movie star Ryan Gosling to stop by, complete with the hashtag #RyanNeedsGrinder.

Sure enough, he did.

And this happened… #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

“I was a little star-struck … I didn’t really expect him to come,” Joelle Murray, the owner of the shop told Global News.

This year, Murray started another campaign ahead of TIFF in an attempt to attract Tom Hanks.

For the past week, Grinder Coffee has made a series of Facebook posts and tweets including the hashtag #TomNeedsGrinder in hopes of getting Hanks’ attention.

Day 3 of our #tomneedsgrinder campaign. We are really going #big on our campaign. We recreated one of your movies to show our dedicatation. We included the original photo for reference so you can clearly see we #NailedIt . Never showed that kind of #love for @idriselba #TIFF pic.twitter.com/xJvMEjE9ko — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 2, 2019

“(We’re hoping) for him to show up and have coffee with us,” Murray told Global News Wednesday.

“Maybe a sandwich, maybe a little snack, a conversation.”

It may have seemed a little far-fetched, but once again, the campaign was a success.

“He found us funny and he freakin came!” Grinder Coffee posted on Facebook Friday night.

“We appreciate you giving some #love back to a small independent coffee shop who truly admires yah!”

Murray was not at the shop at the time, but Hanks gave her a call and they talked over the phone.

Hanks’ visit has since had a lot of reaction online, including from Toronto Mayor John Tory who said, “Great to see @tomhanks stopped by @GrinderCoffeeTO.”

Day 7.5 of our #tomneedsgrinder campaign. New#: #tomneededgrinder sorry for the bad pics he came when we were closing up. Joelle was at home but had a lovely chat with him. Thanks @tomhanks for taking the time to come by and visit us we admire you. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/iOCVo7SelP — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 7, 2019