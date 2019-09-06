Crime
September 6, 2019 5:19 pm

One dead, one arrested in rural motorcycle-vehicle crash

An Île-des-Chênes man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.

Oakbank RCMP said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Road 207, south of Hwy. 1.

The investigation determined that the vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the motorcycle, killing a 24-year-old Lorette man.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jasen Chevalier, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, and impaired operation of a conveyance with blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

