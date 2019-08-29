Senior killed in McPhillips Street vehicle-pedestrian crash

A Winnipeg senior is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday night in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street.

Police said the woman, 71, was hit by a northbound vehicle around 9:15 p.m.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

The driver remained on scene after the incident and police continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

A 71-year-old female has succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on McPhillips. The vehicle remained on scene following the collision.https://t.co/bUnrjN0iRd — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 29, 2019

WATCH: ‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash