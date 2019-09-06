Brampton driver charged in June crash that left three Londoners dead, sent toddler to hospital

OPP has announced charges more than two months after a triple fatal crash involving a transport truck and an SUV near Listowel.

Police say the crash occurred on June 21 just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 178 and Perth Line 88/Fordwich Line.

According to police, first responders noticed a heavily damaged SUV and a tractor-trailer near the intersection. The driver and two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. A two-year-old boy who was also in the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Londoners Walter and Donna Yetman, age 60 and 58 respectively, and Stephanie Roloson, 28.

On Sept. 6, police announced that a “lengthy and detailed investigation” found that the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to stop for a stop sign “and subsequently caused the fatal crash.”

Gurvinder Singh, 38, of Brampton has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accused has been released from custody and is due in court in Goderich on September 30.