Halifax transit to suspend bus, ferry service by noon on Saturday ahead of Dorian

Halifax Transit will pull their bus and ferry services offline at noon on Saturday ahead of hurricane Dorian’s arrival in the region.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) released its decision on Friday afternoon. Halifax Transit says their services have a tentative resumption date no earlier than noon on Sunday, Sept. 8.

An update on the decision will be provided by the municipality on Sunday morning.

The decision by Halifax Transit is only one of many municipal services the HRM says will be affected by the storm.

Municipal splash pads, the Emera Oval and Centennial Pool will all be closed on Saturday with the pool being closed on Sunday as well.

The Youth Live Enviro Depot originally scheduled for Sept. 7 has also been canceled.