Cancellations begin as Dorian moves toward Canada’s East Coast

As hurricane Dorian moves towards the East Coast, organizations are cancelling or postponing events ahead of the incoming storm that is expected to severely impact the Atlantic provinces this weekend.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says the most likely track projection brings Dorian south of the Maritimes on Saturday, pushing through eastern Nova Scotia late in the day.

The forecast calls for severe winds and rainfall to have major impacts for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland and Quebec’s Lower North Shore, with a chance of a storm surge that may affect parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Here are some of the events that have been canceled so far:

The Italian Festival in Halifax has been postponed to the weekend of Sept. 13 to Sept. 15.

The Colour Festival, which was supposed to be at the Halifax Common, has now been moved to Alderney Landing.

The Cole Harbour Harvest Festival has been cancelled due to the impending storm. Organizers say that they made the decision to ensure everyone’s safety. They’re looking to reschedule the event until later this month.

The Great Halifax Hunt, a scavenger hunt whose proceeds would Roll Out The Barrel Society Canada initiative, has been postponed.

The Driven Halifax Autoshow has modified their event due to the impending storm but says the show is still a go. They’re offering reduced ticket prices and adjusted hours as they’ve had to cancel the Drift and all other outdoor portions of their show.

A large number of the events planned on Saturday and Sunday for Gold Rush Days in Waverley, N.S., have been cancelled.

The 2019 Rover’s 4v4 Challenge Cup presented by Halifax Wanderers has been postponed until Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

Halifax’s mayor Mike Savage has canceled his welcome party for International students. The mayor’s office says they’re looking to reschedule the event.

Most regions will experience some tropical storm force winds, with wind speeds that could reach hurricane force to the south of the forecast track and the possibility of hurricane force northwesterly winds behind the storm.

A Category 1 hurricane produces sustained wind speeds above 119 km/h. Tropical storm force winds exceed 63 km/h.

Forecasters are warning of potential tree damage in particular, which could lead to power outages.