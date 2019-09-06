Regina Pats down Swift Current Broncos 3-2 in WHL pre-season action

The Regina Pats beat the Swift Current Broncos 3-2 in a shootout in Western Hockey League (WHL) pre-season action on Thursday night.

Broncos defencemen Connor Horning started the scoring midway through the second period with helpers from forwards Ethan O’Rourke and Joona Kiviniemi.

READ MORE: Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen to play outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium

Pats forward Dawson Holt responded about six minutes later to tie the game at one apiece.

Forward Austin Pratt and defencemen Jake Johnson assisted on Holt’s third goal of the preseason.

The Pats took a 2-1 one lead nine minutes into the third on a goal from forward Riley Krane, assisted by linemate Logan Nijhoff.

Broncos forward Ethan O’Rourke tied the game at 2-2 with just over two minutes left, forcing overtime.

Forward Carter Chorney and defencemen Garrett Sambrook were credited with the assists.

Neither team were able to score in the extra frame, sending the game into a shootout.

READ MORE: Regina Pats add forward Hayden Delorme in trade with Portland Winterhawks

Pats forward Ty Kolle scored the lone goal in the shootout, handing them the win.

Max Paddock made 25 saves in the win. Broncos Isaac Poulter made 21 saves, before giving way to Reid Dyck midway through the game.

Dyck stopped 18-of-20 the shots he faced.

The Pats went 0-for-6 on the powerplay while the Broncos were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Pats continue their pre-season against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Brandt Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m.