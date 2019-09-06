Heavy police presence at east London apartment complex

London Police are on scene Friday morning at an apartment complex on Gore Rd. near Montebello Dr.

A number of police cruisers were spotted in the area, and armoured officers were seen entering the complex.

London police say they’re unable to comment on the ongoing situation, and are asking people to avoid the area.

They say they will provide more information when it becomes available.

Video is brief, but spotted the armoured officers heading inside one of the buildings here on Gore Rd near Montebello Dr #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/HbhasmFF11 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 6, 2019