London police seek public’s help after finding evidence of gunshots

London police are hoping the public can help officers identify who fired gunshots in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Springbank Drive, near the Coves, on Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to reports of gunshots in the area at roughly 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and found evidence that “a firearm had been discharged several times.” Police say no injuries were reported and there were no signs of damage.

READ MORE: Man arrested, homeowner wanted after 2 women attacked at neighbour’s home: London police

According to investigators, a black car and a beige or silver pickup truck were seen leaving the area immediately after the gunshots with the car heading south on Greenwood Avenue and the pickup heading east on Springbank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).