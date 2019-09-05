OPP seeking information following hit-and-run in Gravenhurst

Officers are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that took place in Gravenhurst on Wednesday morning, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police say they responded to the collision on Bay Street at Greavette Street at 10 a.m.

According to officers, the victim was travelling west on Bay Street through an S-bend and was about to continue toward the Muskoka Wharf area.

A vehicle, which was stopped on Bay Street and waiting to turn north on Greavette Street, advanced before the victim completed the turn, causing a crash, police say.

The victim’s vehicle suffered moderate damage, officers say, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. It was last seen on heading east on Brown Street, police add.

The suspect vehicle is described to be a dark grey or black Dodge 1500 series pick-up truck of a newer model with tinted windows and a hard tonneau cover, police say.

According to officers, the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, officers say.

