Progress being made on Dunlop Street construction, Downtown Barrie BIA says

Progress is being made on the construction taking place on Dunlop Street in Barrie, and the Downtown Barrie Business Association is reminding residents that businesses in the area remain open.

“In this initial phase, it has the most extensive infrastructure,” Craig Stevens, the Downtown Barrie BIA’s managing director, told Global News Wednesday.

“It’s progressing well.”

Once the preliminary phase of construction is complete, Stevens said, the surface construction will be underway.

“We’re going to have easier pedestrian accesses across the road,” he added. “It’s focusing on the person or the people in the space versus the cars or traffic within the space.”

According to Stevens, Dunlop Street won’t feel like a road once the construction is finished, but like a gathering place.

“It’s going to add value to the downtown just in terms of literally value of the space. I think it will be a means of attracting new business,” he said. “It will be a means of attracting new development, residential development. I think it’s going to be a great complimentary asset to our current waterfront.”

Phase 1A of the project, which includes Dunlop Street between Mulcaster Street and Owen Street, is scheduled to begin in a few days.

That phase of construction will come to a stop on Nov. 8 in time for the Remembrance Day Parade and the Christmas shopping season.

Phase 1B of the project, which includes Dunlop Street between Owen Street and the Five Points intersection, will resume as early as weather conditions allow in 2020.

Phase 2, including Dunlop Street between the Five Points intersection and Toronto Street, will continue in 2020, with completion aimed for fall 2020.

“I think it’s going to be a place people want to come down [to], check out, hang out and support local businesses,” Stevens said.

