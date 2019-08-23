Free parking available in downtown Barrie during first phase of Dunlop Street construction

There will be free parking for downtown Barrie business patrons for a maximum of two hours on the fourth floor of the Collier Street Parkade from now until Nov. 8, while Dunlop Street undergoes its preliminary construction phase.

Dunlop Street, from Mulcaster Street to Owen Street, is currently closed to vehicle traffic but is open to pedestrians.

The parkade provides access to both Collier and Dunlop streets and is a short walking distance to the downtown’s shops, restaurants and the Five Points Theatre.

There are 39 parking spots available on P4 of the parkade, which is a fully accessible, seven-floor facility.

The parkade is located on Collier Street between Clapperton Street and Owen Street.

