16-year-old from Barrie charged following single-vehicle collision: Manitoulin OPP

A 16-year-old from Barrie has been charged following a single-vehicle collision in M’Chigeeng First Nation during the early morning hours of Sunday, Manitoulin OPP say.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 551, police say.

According to police, no one was injured during the collision; however, officers found alcohol in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old was subsequently charged with careless driving, holding a G1 licence and not being accompanied by a qualified driver, failure to surrender a licence and driving a vehicle with open liquor, police say.

The accused can’t be identified under provisions of the Provincial Offences Act.