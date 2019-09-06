‘Thoughtless’ vandalism at Legion Riders Memorial Park puzzles military veteran

A number of people in Gananoque are scratching their heads after items were removed from gardens at a park dedicated to military veterans.

Four decorative metal trellises are now gone. Police say the vandalism took place this past weekend at the Legion Riders Memorial Park, a place to reflect and remember those who have served.

READ MORE: Cobourg police investigating rash of vandalized parking meters

Douglas Wood, a veteran himself, is also the park manager.

“A little park with a big heart, it’s dedicated to all the veterans, past, present and future,” Wood said of the location.

WATCH: ‘Your whole world is 10 yards’: Juno Beach veteran Jim Parks on the fog of war

Wood says every inch of the riverside location really does mean something to someone. There are a number of gardens dedicated to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

READ MORE: Calgary police charge man after Pride crosswalk vandalism

On Thursday, Wood was replacing a couple of the missing trellises at the park.

“This is a community park, this is your park and somebody thoughtlessly took my trellises from my park that were holding my climbing roses up,” Wood said.

“It’s not the cost of the trellis, but the thoughtless act that was behind what they did.”

WATCH: Premier Doug Ford pays tribute to Canada’s war heroes at Queen’s Park Veterans’ Memorial

When asked why, Wood points to a sign in the park, reading “This is a veterans park, supported by veterans. Please respect it as such.”

The park manager says the person or people who took the garden decorations have none — respect, that is.