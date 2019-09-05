Environment Canada: August was warmer, drier than normal for many B.C. regions

If you thought August was a hot month — hot as in warmer than normal — you were right.
This week, Environment Canada released its monthly statistics for cities around the province, along with data for the past three months, and the numbers revealed warmer-than-normal weather.
For example, in Vancouver, the monthly average for August was 18.7 Celsius, up 0.7 from the city’s average of 18.0 C.
In the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford rose 1.1 C, to 19.3 from 18.2.
In the Okanagan, Kelowna, the average also rose 0.7 C, to 19.8 from 19.1, while Vernon rose 2.1, to 20.9 from 18.8. Penticton was up 0.5 at 20.9 from 20.4.
“For the whole Okanagan, it was a warmer and drier August,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, adding summer in the Southern Interior was average-to-warmer temperature-wise and average-to-drier rain-wise.
Of the 17 places listed by Environment Canada, 12 had warmer-than-normal temperatures for August. Three had colder-than-normal temperatures (Prince George, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson) while Quesnel had normal temperatures. The information for Williams Lake was incomplete.
Regarding precipitation levels for August, the numbers were jumbled. Some regions were wetter than normal, others drier and some normal.
Vancouver received 70.2 per cent of its normal rainfall, and was considered normal, along with Nanaimo (70.7 per cent) and Comox (94.5 per cent). Notably, Victoria was considered normal at 50.4 per cent, though another Victoria station recorded 102.5 per cent precipitation levels.
Elsewhere, Kelowna (45.5 per cent) and Vernon (45.6 per cent) were considered drier, as was Cranbrook (50.7 per cent).
Having a wetter August were Prince George (128.7 per cent), Terrace (120.2 per cent) and Fort St. John (181.6 per cent).
Broken down, nine cities had normal rainfall levels, with three being wetter and five being drier.
But when combining June, July and August, those numbers changed to six cities with normal rainfall levels, with four being wetter and seven being drier.
For June, July and August, only four cities had normal temperatures, with nine cities recording warmer-than-normal temperatures and three places recording colder-than-normal temperatures. (Williams Lake had incomplete data).
For the Okanagan, Lundquist said rain “came spaced at exactly the right time, just so that we had rainfall when we needed it to keep things down for the fire weather forecasters. But there was no extreme rainfall to cause any real flooding situations.
“I think this [summer] was much closer to average, and that gave us a much better summer than we’ve seen in the last couple of smoky summers.”
