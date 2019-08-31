Edmonton’s summer had 54 days of rain

Anyone living in central Alberta knows that many days this summer saw rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed there were 54 days of rain between June and August in the Edmonton area. This is the second rainiest summer since 1996, where there were 59 days of rain.

“It’s just been the patterns that we’ve been experiencing, so we’ve been socked in a cooler air aloft and that has really fed systems to develop moisture,” said Sara Hoffman, an Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, on Saturday.

“We didn’t have that goldilocks zone for precipitation.”

At Half Moon Lake Resort just outside of Sherwood Park, Alta., the weather meant campers stayed inside.

“You can’t use the beach when it’s pouring rain all of the time,” operations manager Ron Visser said. “The ground is so saturated that the water no longer soaks in. We get a millimetre of rain and there [are] puddles everywhere.

“It’s been very challenging for the maintenance people,” Visser added. “It’s caused a lot of issues with the water running into the sewer system.”

Visser said campers supported the campground even though the weather wasn’t great all summer. For Labour Day weekend, about 200 of the 216 sites were occupied.

There doesn’t seem to be much hope for a warm fall either; Hoffman said it’s expected that we will continue to see unstable conditions.