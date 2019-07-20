Flooding issues reported in Edmonton’s Griesbach community

A spokesperson for EPCOR confirmed to Global News on Saturday that crews have been dispatched to basements that have flooded in the north Edmonton community of Griesbach.

EPCOR’s spokesperson told Global News that the flooding is believed to be related, at least in part, to the significant amount of precipitation that has fallen on the neighbourhood over the past 72 hours.

An area resident told Global News that his basement had flooded to between ankle and knee height with dirty water.

Significant rainfall and even hail came down in parts of Edmonton on Friday.

On Wednesday, parts of central and north Edmonton were slammed with a storm that flooded roads, including underpasses on Yellowhead Trail.

Watch below: (From July 18, 2019) Heavy rain came down quickly in parts of Edmonton Wednesday night. On Thursday, residents and construction crews were dealing with the aftermath. Fletcher Kent reports.

It was not immediately clear how many homes had flooded on Saturday.

More to come…