Hit and run directly tied to home invasion, say Kingston police

Kingston police are investigating a hit an run that they say was directly related to a home invasion earlier this week.
On Monday around noon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Patrick and John streets. One of those vehicles, which had damage to the front end, fled the scene and was found abandoned a short distance away, police say.
READ MORE: Syrian refugee left with life-threatening injuries in Kingston, Ont., by vehicle travelling on sidewalk
One man was also brought to Kingston General Hospital with undetermined, but non-life-threatening injuries, Const. Ash Gutheinz told Global News.
Police say the vehicle may have been involved in a home invasion near Division and York streets.
WATCH: Cyclist struck and killed in Perth Road collision
Kingston police are still investigating both the collision and the home invasion, and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.