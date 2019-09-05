Hit and run directly tied to home invasion, say Kingston police

Kingston police are investigating a hit an run that they say was directly related to a home invasion earlier this week.

On Monday around noon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Patrick and John streets. One of those vehicles, which had damage to the front end, fled the scene and was found abandoned a short distance away, police say.

One man was also brought to Kingston General Hospital with undetermined, but non-life-threatening injuries, Const. Ash Gutheinz told Global News.

Police say the vehicle may have been involved in a home invasion near Division and York streets.

Kingston police are still investigating both the collision and the home invasion, and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.