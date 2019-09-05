Rash of thefts targeting critical firefighting equipment: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are raising the alarm about a rash of thefts that could put lives at risk.

Police say thieves are targeting a specialized piece of firefighting equipment built into high-rise buildings, apparently for its value as metal salvage.

The equipment, known as standpipe connections, are used by firefighters to feed water to the upper floors of a tower during a fire.

“Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is deeply concerned about the theft of metal fire department connections from buildings,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Capt. Jonathan Gormick said in a media release.

“The illegal removal of these puts occupants of the building at high risk.”

The majority of the thefts have occurred in downtown Vancouver and the Downtown Eastside, according to police.

Vancouver police said they believe there are more thefts that have yet to be reported, and are asking building managers and occupants to check their properties for damage.

Anyone missing a connector, or with information about the thefts, is urged to call the VPD.