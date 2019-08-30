Nolan Hill residents concerned after string of mailbox thefts

Residents in the northwest Calgary community of Nolan Hill will be on high alert following a string of mailbox break-ins this past week.

People woke up Tuesday morning to find the doors on their mailboxes left open, flapping in the wind.

“I went and checked on my mail because I knew a parcel got delivered,” Andi Stachiw said. “I got here and this row was just wide open. At the time, I didn’t really know what was going on. I figured Canada Post was making repairs or something.”

That mailbox was just one three mailboxes that were reportedly hit. The other two, only blocks away, were left with the same scrapes and scratches as the others.

“I guess somebody took a screwdriver or something and went after them,” Alyssa Groves McAloney said.

“This is usually a pretty safe neighborhood but there have been a number of strange thefts and stuff like that.”

Canada Post responded to the situation, saying:

“Canada Post takes the security of mail very seriously. We are committed to doing everything possible, including supporting the police in their efforts to stopping those who commit these crimes.”

It also provided tips for residents to keep their mail safe when events like this occur:

• Collect your mail daily

• If you’ll be away, use Canada Post’s Hold Mail Service to suspend delivery until you return

• When you move, file a change of address with Canada Post and advise your banks and other companies