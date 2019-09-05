Child dies after medical emergency at London’s Cedar Hollow P.S.

Officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have confirmed that a child has died following a medical emergency at Cedar Hollow Public School on Tuesday.

Administration at the school on Cedarhollow Boulevard, off of Fanshawe Park Road East between Highbury Avenue North and Clarke Road, sent a letter home to parents with students on Wednesday notifying them of the situation.

The letter described the child as “a well-liked student, who was athletic, energetic, caring and a friend to all.”

It went on to state that a traumatic events response team has been set up to offer support for staff and students.

Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL the child was an 11-year-old boy, adding that they were called to the school at 1:48 p.m. to respond to a medical emergency.

London police also confirmed the child’s death was as a result of a medical emergency and the matter is being investigated by the coroner.

The letter from the TVDSB added the school community will be informed of funeral arrangements once that information is made available. Due to privacy laws, TVDSB officials have told Global News Radio 980 CFPL they’re unable to comment further on the matter at this time.

– With files from Jess Brady