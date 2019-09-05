Canada
Calgary man wins $1-million Lotto 6-49 prize

By Online Journalist  Global News

John Kerkhoven of Calgary won $1 million on the Aug. 10, 2019 Lotto 6-49 draw.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation
A Calgarian who said he has been playing Lotto 6-49 for over 30 years has won $1 million.

John Kerkhoven won the guaranteed prize on the Aug. 10 draw with his subscription ticket, and said he was surprised when he got the good news.

“I didn’t know I won anything until I got a phone call from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation,” Kerkhoven said in a Thursday news release.

“The woman on the phone told me that I won $1 million… That’s not something you get to hear every day.”

Kerkhoven said he and his wife like to travel so the money will help them add to their “travel experience.”

“Really, my hope is that this money just augments the lifestyle we already have,” he said. “That would be perfect for us.”

