Montreal man pleads guilty to murder of unborn child

A Montreal man charged with fatally stabbing his unborn baby has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The guilty plea from Sofiane Ghazi, 39, came on the second day of his jury trial.

He had initially been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of his ex-wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant.

The jury had heard that the mother was rushed to hospital and the child was delivered by emergency C-section following the July 24, 2017 attack.

After the birth, the baby had a heartbeat for several minutes before succumbing to the injuries.