Scheduled maintenance to close eastbound lanes of Linc this weekend: City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton will close down the eastbound lanes of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) on Friday night as crews complete the second weekend of regular maintenance on the major thoroughfare.

The closure will begin at 9:30 p.m. and last until Sunday night at 11 p.m., covering the stretch of road between the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway/Mud Street and Mohawk Road West.

However, access between Highway 403 and the Mohawk Road exit will be maintained during the closure.

In a release, the city says the work will involve repairs to the asphalt, pavement resurfacing, clearing of catch basins, the addition of reflectors and continuing signage repair.

The city is anticipating an increase in traffic during the maintenance weekend, and motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and plan alternate routes.

This the second-weekend closure for maintenance as crews had shut down the Linc in mid-August for similar work.

The maintenance shutdown comes after unscheduled rolling closures of the Linc took place in July to address concerns about the stability of overhead signs.

Two consultant reports released on the city’s website in August said the closures were “urgent” in order to address the condition of several structures on the Linc with deficiencies related to their catwalks and sign bolts.

