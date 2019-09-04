Hamilton man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Flamborough

A 36-year-old Hamilton man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Flamborough Wednesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it happened at around 11 a.m. on Highway 8 at Lynden Road when a vehicle heading northbound was in the oncoming traffic lane, trying to pass other vehicles.

Schmidt says witnesses saw the vehicle return to the northbound lanes when it lost control as it hit the gravel shoulder of the road and slammed into a white van that was heading in the opposite direction.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson said the driver of the white van, identified as a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The 36-year-old man driving the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 8 is closed in both directions while police remain on scene for the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Burlington OPP detachment.

