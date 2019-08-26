Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit
August 26, 2019 11:11 am

Cause of fatal crash on eastbound Linc under investigation

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a fatal crash on the EB Linc that killed an 18-year-old from Flamborough.

File / 900 CHML
A A

The Hamilton Police Service is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on the eastbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) early Sunday morning.

Officer say just after 6 a.m., a 2010 Acura was exiting the Linc at Upper James and failed to negotiate the first curve.

The car left the road and the driver died.

READ MORE: Toronto man arrested on Lincoln Alexander Parkway after alleged altercation with Hamilton police

She has only been identified as an 18-year-old from Flamborough.

Investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem scheduled for Monday.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after fatal collision involving man on Lincoln Alexander Parkway

The collision reconstruction unit is asking anyone who may have information or dashcam video to contact Det. Const. Henrick Vandercraats of the collision reconstruction unit at (905) 546-4753.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Crash
Flamborough
Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit
Hamilton Police Serivce
HamOnt
Linc
Linc crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.