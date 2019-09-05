Princess Charlotte joins Prince George, Kate Middleton and Prince William for first day of school

It’s back-to-school time again, even for the British royal children.

This year was especially sweet as Princess Charlotte joined big brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea for the first time.

With parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal quad made an exciting appearance at the school Thursday morning.

The Cambridge siblings wore matching uniforms, with George donning the traditional navy blue short and blue-and-red cardigan, while Charlotte paired her own identical sweater with a navy skirt.

In video footage of the quad approaching the lower school’s headmaster, Helen Haslem, the Duke of Cambridge can be heard saying, “First day, very excited,” as a cheeky Charlotte, 4, grins and fiddles with her ponytail beside her mother.

Just as George did in 2017 on his own first day, Charlotte adorably shook hands with Haslem.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge sported a floral pink Michael Kors dress and a glowing tan while shaking hands with the headmaster.

“How are you? Did you have a nice summer?” she can be heard asking.

There’s no doubt Charlotte is thrilled to be starting a new school year after a summer of vacationing at the family’s country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they go every summer season.

She’s set to learn subjects like French, computing, art, music, drama and ballet, just as her brother did when he started at the London school for kids ages four to 14.

This time was a little different, however, as Duchess Kate was able to tag along. Last year, the then-five-year-old Prince George was only joined by dad Prince William.

The future Queen Consort wasn’t able to be there on George’s first day, as she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis, 1.

Princess Charlotte, the Cambridges’ only daughter, has been attending Willcocks Nursery in Kensington since January 2018 and will start off with half days at her new school.

Though the family’s last name is technically Mountbatten-Windsor — a combination of the Queen and Prince Philip‘s surnames — the princess will be known as Charlotte Cambridge at school, just as her brother is known as George Cambridge.

