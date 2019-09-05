Regina police investigating overnight shooting
The Regina Police Service is investigating an overnight shooting.
Officers were called to the shooting in the 1900 block of Montreal Street at around 1:12 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police said a suspect in a dark-coloured SUV fire multiple shots at a parked vehicle with two men inside.
One man received minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Officers also said a bullet hole was found in a nearby home.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
