Regina police investigating overnight shooting

The Regina Police Service is investigating an overnight shooting on Montreal Street.

The Regina Police Service is investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 1900 block of Montreal Street at around 1:12 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police said a suspect in a dark-coloured SUV fire multiple shots at a parked vehicle with two men inside.

One man received minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officers also said a bullet hole was found in a nearby home.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

