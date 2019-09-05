Regina police investigating overnight shooting

The Regina Police Service is investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 1900 block of Montreal Street at around 1:12 a.m. on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for suspect involved in alleged home invasion, assault

Police said a suspect in a dark-coloured SUV fire multiple shots at a parked vehicle with two men inside.

One man received minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

READ MORE: Regina police conclude operation regarding possible firearm on Montague Street

Officers also said a bullet hole was found in a nearby home.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH (August 2019): Canadian youth tackling crime issues with support of RCMP allies