Traffic
September 5, 2019 6:54 am
Updated: September 5, 2019 7:21 am

Section of King Street closed for TIFF 2019

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, a view of a festival sign appears on Day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
A A

A section of King Street will be closed for four days as the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off in the city starting on Thursday.

Toronto police said there will be a complete road closure for the event to make way for a “Festival Street” which will operate from Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to midnight each day.

The road will be a pedestrian-only stretch to accommodate red carpets on King Street between Peter Street and University Avenue.

READ MORE: TIFF 2019 lineup includes 26 Canadian feature films, 50 per cent directed by women

The TTC said there will be route diversions for the 504 (A and B) King, 508 Lake Shore and 304 King streetcars. For a detailed list of route diversions, click here.

“There will be considerable disruption to traffic in the area as a result of this road closure and the many events taking place throughout the downtown core,” said Toronto police. “Motorists are advised to consider avoiding the area and to consider the road closure when planning their travels.”

The film festival runs until Sept. 15th.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
King Street
King Street road closed
TIFF
tiff 2019
TIFF KIng Street
TIFF Road closed
TIFF Road Closures
Toronto International Film Festival

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.