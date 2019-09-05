Section of King Street closed for TIFF 2019

A section of King Street will be closed for four days as the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off in the city starting on Thursday.

Toronto police said there will be a complete road closure for the event to make way for a “Festival Street” which will operate from Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to midnight each day.

The road will be a pedestrian-only stretch to accommodate red carpets on King Street between Peter Street and University Avenue.

The TTC said there will be route diversions for the 504 (A and B) King, 508 Lake Shore and 304 King streetcars. For a detailed list of route diversions, click here.

“There will be considerable disruption to traffic in the area as a result of this road closure and the many events taking place throughout the downtown core,” said Toronto police. “Motorists are advised to consider avoiding the area and to consider the road closure when planning their travels.”

The film festival runs until Sept. 15th.

