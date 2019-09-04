Montreal to file $26M lawsuit against Tony Accurso, Frank Zampino

Montreal’s Executive committee will be filling a $26-million civil lawsuit against Tony Accurso and Frank Zampino.

The legal action was approved during a committee meeting Wednesday morning.

The lawsuit is against construction magnate Accurso and some of his companies, as well as Zampino, a former Montreal executive committee member under former Montreal mayor Gerald Tremblay.

The filing, which has yet to be deposited in court, claims both men were involved in rigging the bidding process for construction contracts for city projects.

The city says the amount of $26 million is what the city and tax payers are owed, according to Benoit Dorais, the head of city’s executive committee.

“It doesn’t make sense for us that companies that didn’t follow the law keep that money, ” Dorais said.

Dorais says city lawyers have fleshed out a “concrete case” against both men.

The lawsuit targets Accurso’s Simard-Beaudry and Louisbourg companies, who received several big ticket construction contracts between 2000 and 2009, according to the city documents.

The city’s legal action relies heavily on the the Charbonneau Commission’s report, where Accurso’s names appears 527 times.

Last year, Accurso was found guilty of conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud of more than $5,000; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.

The city expects to file the civil suit in the coming days.

-With files from Canadian Press