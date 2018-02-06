Canada
February 6, 2018 12:03 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 12:06 pm

Jury acquits Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso of breach of trust

By The Canadian Press

Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso leaves the Quebec Provincial Police headquarters in 2012.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A jury has acquitted Quebec construction magnate  Tony Accurso on one count of breach of trust.

The verdict came Tuesday after a brief deliberation by jurors.

Accurso was accused of offering trips and cash to the former mayor of Mascouche, Que. in exchange for municipal contracts for his company.

He’d initially faced six charges, but Accurso was only tried on the single charge.

The trial, which began Jan. 15, was heard at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres north of Montreal.

Crown prosecutor Pascal Grimard says he will evaluate later whether there is a possibility to appeal.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

