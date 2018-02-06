Jury acquits Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso of breach of trust

A jury has acquitted Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso on one count of breach of trust.

The verdict came Tuesday after a brief deliberation by jurors.

Accurso was accused of offering trips and cash to the former mayor of Mascouche, Que. in exchange for municipal contracts for his company.

He’d initially faced six charges, but Accurso was only tried on the single charge.

The trial, which began Jan. 15, was heard at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres north of Montreal.

Crown prosecutor Pascal Grimard says he will evaluate later whether there is a possibility to appeal.