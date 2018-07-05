corruption charges
July 5, 2018 5:19 am

Ex Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso to be sentenced in corruption case

By The Canadian Press

Construction magnate Tony Accurso is seen on an image taken off a television monitor at the Charbonneau inquiry looking into corruption in the Quebec construction industry Wednesday, September 3, 2014 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Former Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso is to be sentenced today following his conviction on fraud and corruption charges.

A jury recently found Accurso guilty on all five charges he was facing stemming from a municipal corruption scheme in Laval.

Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso found guilty of fraud, other charges

The Crown wants Accurso to receive a five-year prison term and have to pay $1.6 million in restitution.

Accurso’s lawyer told the court his client should serve a suspended sentence in the community.

He also cast doubt on Accurso’s ability to pay such a sum given several outstanding civil cases.

Tony Accurso fraud, corruption trial ends in mistrial

Accurso was found guilty of conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud of more than $5,000; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.

The scheme was orchestrated by former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt and the charges involved a kickback scheme between 1996 and 2010 where companies paid off city officials in exchange for public contracts.

Vaillancourt pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges and was sentenced to six years in prison.

