Calgary police launch New Connect Line app for domestic abuse support

The Calgary Police Service has launched a new app to help those affected by domestic abuse and violence.

The app, called New Connect Line, was developed by CPS and a Calgary-based developer.

According to CPS, the app will help connect victims with the support they need in order to ensure they’re safe and able to start working toward having healthier relationships.

“People impacted by domestic abuse usually need counseling, financial assistance, education and other supports to move their family to safety and eventually to a healthier place,” a Wednesday news release explained. “These supports are available, but it can be challenging to navigate which agencies to contact.”

Upon downloading the app, users will have access to almost 40 different organizations sorted by the supports they offer.

New Connect Line also offers information on how to plan for safety when dealing with domestic violence.

“The app is helpful not only for those directly impacted by domestic abuse, but it is also a valuable resource to those supporting people in unhealthy or violent relationships,” CPS stated.

“Professionals working with those affected by domestic violence as well as friends and family members of those needing help will both find the app valuable”.

The app can be used via a computer or phone by visiting connectline.ca.