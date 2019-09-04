Westdale fight leads to stabbing: Hamilton police
Hamilton police are looking for a group of males after a reported stabbing in the Westdale area.
Investigators say it happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Whitney Avenue and Emerson Street when two groups were involved in a physical confrontation.
Police say the fight resulted in two men, ages 19 and 20, suffering injuries “from an edged weapon.” They were also reportedly “sprayed with a noxious substance.”
READ MORE: Victim not co-operating after stabbing at downtown bar: Hamilton police
The two men are expected to recover from their injuries.
Hamilton Police Service is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Det. Const. Haddad at 905-546-3817.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.