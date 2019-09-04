Crime
September 4, 2019 7:37 am

Westdale fight leads to stabbing: Hamilton police

Anthony Urciuoli

Police are looking for a group of males after a reported stabbing early Wednesday in the Westdale area.

Investigators say it happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Whitney Avenue and Emerson Street when two groups were involved in a physical confrontation.

Police say the fight resulted in two men, ages 19 and 20, suffering injuries “from an edged weapon.” They were also reportedly “sprayed with a noxious substance.”

The two men are expected to recover from their injuries.

Hamilton Police Service is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Det. Const. Haddad at 905-546-3817.

