Lightning sparks grass fire in Kelowna near Union Road

Lightning sparked a grass fire near Kelowna’s Union and Begbie roads on Tuesday night.

Fire crews rushed to the scene around 6:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire burns near Keremeos

“Upon arrival, fire personnel found a rank one, low slow-burning grass fire,” Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said.

The blaze was quickly knocked down by crews, and fire guards were set up, he added.

Three engines, a command vehicle, two bush trucks and 14 firefighters responded to the blaze.