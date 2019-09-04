Canada
September 4, 2019 12:46 am

Lightning sparks grass fire in Kelowna near Union Road

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Fire crews responded to a grass fire sparked by lightning near Kelowna's Union and Begbie roads Tuesday night.

Lightning sparked a grass fire near Kelowna’s Union and Begbie roads on Tuesday night.

Fire crews rushed to the scene around 6:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, fire personnel found a rank one, low slow-burning grass fire,” Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said.

The blaze was quickly knocked down by crews, and fire guards were set up, he added.

Three engines, a command vehicle, two bush trucks and 14 firefighters responded to the blaze.

