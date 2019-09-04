Lightning sparks grass fire in Kelowna near Union Road
Lightning sparked a grass fire near Kelowna’s Union and Begbie roads on Tuesday night.
Fire crews rushed to the scene around 6:40 p.m.
“Upon arrival, fire personnel found a rank one, low slow-burning grass fire,” Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said.
The blaze was quickly knocked down by crews, and fire guards were set up, he added.
Three engines, a command vehicle, two bush trucks and 14 firefighters responded to the blaze.Follow @Jules_Knox
