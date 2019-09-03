Alleged ISIS supporter to be released after Federal Court rejects appeal

An alleged ISIS supporter was expected to be freed in British Columbia after the Federal Court dismissed the government’s attempt to keep him in custody while it tries to deport him.

Although Othman Ayad Hamdan has been deemed a danger to the security of Canada, on Tuesday the court upheld an Immigration and Refugee Board decision ordering his release.

The Jordanian citizen has been ordered out of Canada for security reasons, but remains in the country as he argues he would be at risk if he is returned to the Middle East.

While he had been in immigration custody since 2007, on Aug. 2 the refugee board ordered him released to live in rural Enderby, B.C. with a friend who offered to post a $2,000 bond.

READ MORE: Refugee board orders deportation of ISIS supporter who targeted Ontario bridge

Arguing that letting Hamdan out of detention would put Canadians at risk, the Canada Border Services Agency convinced the court to hold off freeing him while it appealed the release decision.

But the Federal Court has now dismissed the CBSA’s appeal, meaning he can be freed on two dozen conditions, including bans on internet use, driving and possession of weapons.

The case is the latest test of Canada’s pledge to crack down on online extremism and its ability to deport foreign citizens deemed security threats.

Hamdan came to the attention of the RCMP over “Facebook posts in support of ISIS” following the 2014 terrorist attacks that killed two Canadian soldiers in Quebec and Ontario.

Two years ago, a judge found Hamdan not guilty of terrorism, but because he is a foreign citizen, the CBSA arrested him to be processed for deportation back to Jordan.

A deportation order was issued on the grounds that Hamdan had served the ISIS “social media agenda,” encouraged “lone wolf” attacks and “identified infrastructure in Canada which could be targets for attack.”

But while acknowledging “there is a level of danger to the public that exists,” IRB member Geoff Rempel ordered his release last month, ruling the conditions he had imposed would mitigate those risks.

WATCH: (Aug. 2, 2019) ISIS supporter arrested in B.C. released from custody

The CBSA had argued that Hamdan needed to remain in custody while the agency took steps to deport him, and questioned releasing him to Enderby, which is less than 90 minutes from the Revelstoke Dam.

READ MORE: RCMP faces ‘significant challenges’ in fight against online extremism: documents

The dam was “specifically identified as a potential target for a terrorist attack” in Hamdan’s Facebook posts, argued the CBSA, which called his release plan “woefully inadequate.”

The agency also said the bondsperson with whom Hamdan proposed living had also been his roommate when he made some of the online posts that led to his arrest, and had testified that Hamdan had showed him violent ISIS videos.

But Hamdan’s lawyer argued the allegations against Hamdan related only to “things he’s said/written and thought“ in the past and he had no history of violence.

Stewart.Bell@GlobalNews.ca