Reward offered for return of Canuck the Crow: ‘I want my buddy to come home’

A substantial reward is being offered for the return of Canuck the Crow, the well-known Vancouver bird known for his lack of fear of humans.

Shawn Bergman, who calls himself Canuck’s human friend, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Canuck’s return.

Bergman says the crow has not been seen since Friday, which is unusual for him.

Bergman put out an emotional plea on social media asking for everyone to be on the lookout for his feathery friend.

“I want my buddy to come home, and if there is anybody out there who has taken him, please let him go,” he said.

“Please help me bring Canuck home safe.”

In July, Canuck became a federally-protected bird and has been wearing a numbered band that identifies him as a wild bird and not a pet.

Canuck has made headlines for riding the SkyTrain and working a charity gig at the PNE and is known to frequent various East Vancouver McDonald’s locations in search of snacks.

Perhaps his best-known caper involves disrupting a crime scene.

More recently, Canuck and his partner Cassiar have become parents — with chicks born earlier this spring.

Bergman says Canuck can be identified by an orange band around one leg and a silver numbered band that researchers use to track bird populations and migration.

Bergman says anyone who spots Canucks can call the 1-800 number on the silver band or email him at canuckandi@gmail.com.

