Canuck the Crow hatches new nest of chicks a month after first brood wiped out

Vancouver’s most famous bird has started a new family.

Canuck the Crow and his mate Cassiar successfully hatched a nest of chicks on Friday, according to Canuck’s “friend” Shawn Bergman.

“Did you hear the Big News?! Canuck and Cassiar’s eggs have hatched! The proud parents are busy with feedings and all is well at the nest. As for how many little ones are there? Not sure, but I’m going to guess 3,” wrote Bergman on the Canuck and I Facebook page.

Bergman said both crows are making “non-stop” trips to the nest to keep the hatchlings well fed.

According to Bergman, this is Canuck and Cassiar’s second attempt at breeding this year. Another brood of chicks died in early May after a predatory bird attacked their nest, Bergman said.

The pair immediately started construction on a new nest and Cassair laid a clutch of eggs not long afterward, Bergman said.

The hijinks of Canuck, an unusually human-socialized crow known by a red zip-tie fastened around his left foot, have become legendary in the city.

The plucky crow has been the subject of multiple media features and has his own Twitter and Facebook accounts.

He’s been spotted riding the SkyTrain and “working” at the PNE and went internationally viral when someone captured a photo of him holding a knife and disrupting a crime scene in East Vancouver.

In 2017, he made headlines when he bit a Canada Post mail carrier, leading the Crown corporation to temporarily stop delivering mail to the neighbourhood.