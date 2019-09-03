Man known as ‘Mill Woods rapist’ breaches conditions, rearrested in Edmonton

Dana Fash, the convicted sex offender known as the “Mill Woods rapist,” was arrested on Sunday after police were notified the connection with his electronic monitoring bracelet was lost.

Losing contact with that electronic device is considered a breach of his court-ordered conditions.

Fash was released from custody earlier this year and had been living in the Edmonton area. Fash has a violent criminal history and police believe the 40-year-old will commit another violent offence while in the community.

The Edmonton Police Service has issued public warnings about his release, as well as reminding the public of the conditions he must abide by.

A spokesperson with EPS told Global News Fash had been arrested again on Sept. 1 after being located at his residence.

Officers “took him into custody, at which time he reportedly resisted arrest,” Carolin Maran said.

Fash was charged with breach of recognizance and resisting arrest.

He has since been released and continues to be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.