Police say alleged identity thief tried to obtain credit from jewelry stores in Oakville, Burlington

Halton police are on the lookout for a female suspect who tried to use fake ID to open credit accounts at two jewelry stores in late July.

Investigators say on two occasions a woman, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, attempted to set up accounts with Michael Hill Jewelry at Mapleview Mall and People’s Jewellers at Oakville Place.

The unidentified accused was caught on camera at both locations on July 25 and police are hoping the released surveillance images will lead to an arrest.

It’s believed the woman may have made similar attempts at other retailers around the same time period.

Halton police continue to alert the public of ongoing identity thefts that have been attempted in the region in recent months. In July, detectives released photos of a suspect who allegedly stole and redirected mail, then had his alias added to the victims’ bank accounts as a supplementary user.

That man, man between 35 and 45 years old, was also able to obtain new credit card accounts using victims’ identities online. Police say he is still outstanding.

Detectives with the fraud unit say simple information such as names, dates of birth, address and Social Insurance Numbers (SIN) can open up gateways to potentially access financial accounts, loan services, and credit cards.

Police say victims of identity theft should reach out to police immediately, fill out an identity theft statement and send copies to financial institutions. then contact Canada’s national credit agencies, Trans Canada Union and Equifax Canada.

Halton police’s fraud unit can be reached at 905-825-4747 ext. 2468 or 905-825-4747 ext. 2410.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

