Halifax fire to provide update on investigation into Barho fire

It has been seven months since a house fire on Quartz Drive in the Halifax claimed the lives of all seven children of the Braho family and critically injured their father.

But Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) have finally announced that they will be providing an update into their investigation of the Barho house fire on Wednesday.

The long-awaited update will be provided at 1 p.m., at the West Street Fire Station ‘bunker,’ according to HRFE.

The Halifax Regional Municipality declined to comment when asked for more information on the report.

Ebraheim and Kawthar Barho fled from war-torn Syria and arrived in Canada in 2017 as refugees with the hopes of creating a better and safer future.

At first, they lived in rural Elmsdale, N.S., but the family later moved to the neighbourhood of Spryfield to take advantage of immigrant services, including English-language training.

On Feb. 19, the home caught fire with the flames spreading so quickly that only the parents managed to escape.

All seven of their children, Ahmad, 15; Rola, 12; Mohamad, 9; Ola, 8; Hala, 3; Rana, 2 and four-month-old Abdullah, died in the home.

The father, Ebraheim, suffered extensive burns as he reportedly attempted to reach his children and get them out.

He has been in coma since then but he has been gradually improving, according to his brother.

